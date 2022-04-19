QPR manager Mark Warburton says Yoann Barbet missed the Derby County game with a knee injury, but suggests that the injury isn’t serious.

Barbet, 28, featured in all 46 of QPR’s Championship games last season. The Frenchman was on this incredible run of games for QPR which lasted over 90 fixtures, though he was dropped for a couple of games last month, bringing to an end his run in the side.

The defender was left out of the game v Preston North End but made his return against Huddersfield on Good Friday. Warburton left Barbet out of the side that won 1-0 v Derby County yesterday though, and speaking to West London Sport, Warburton gave this update on Barbet:

“He had a problem with his knee. He missed the previous game, before Huddersfield, as you know. I thought he was outstanding at Huddersfield; his passing, defending, what he brings the team in terms of left-sided balance.

“But two games in three days it was too quick. Had it been two days time, he’d have been fit.”

Mr Reliable…

Barbet has been one of QPR’s most consistent performers over the past few seasons. He became something of a fan favourite last time round and he’s played an important role in this season so far too, and his absence from the side will be missed.

Though it seems like his injury isn’t too serious and fans can expect Barbet to be in and around the squad to face Stoke City this weekend.

The Rs travel to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday to face a Stoke City side who’ve been indifferent of late, with Potters boss Michael O’Neill coming under a lot of pressure after a poor season so far.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.