Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has confirmed talks with out of contract players will be ramped up after they secured their League One status on Monday.

Lincoln City dispatched Michael Duff’s Cheltenham Town on Easter Monday, with goals from Morgan Whitter (x2) and Anthony Scully meaning the Imps are no longer at risk of relegation to League Two.

As a result, more concrete plans can now be brought into effect ahead of the summer transfer window, including on players’ expiring deals.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City boss Appleton confirmed that the club will now be stepping up talks over the futures of out of contract players. He said that while some discussions have already taken place, the Imps can now be “transparent” over the outcome of the talks. As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, here’s what he had to say:

“We can [start contract talks] and, to be fair, we have done tentatively with certain players.

“Now we can be a bit more on the front foot. Whether it’s a positive or a negative [outcome], at least we can be transparent.”

Who is out of contract?

Key players Conor McGrandles, John Marquis and Liam Bridcutt are among those out of contract this summer.

McGrandles, who has skippered the Imps on a number of occasions, attracted interest from Scotland in the January transfer window. Striker Marquis only joined on a short-term deal in January but finances could make a new contract difficult, while Bridcutt’s injury issues could be an obstacle to an agreement.

Max Melbourne is also out of contract at the end of this season and is expected to be moved on in the summer.

Appleton will be hoping to hold onto his key men and bring in some fresh faces after a challenging 2021/22 campaign.