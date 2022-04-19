Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has confirmed Manchester City loanee Lewis Florini will be playing in the Championship next season.

Florini, 19, has been a key figure in recent months for the Imps and has impressed in the midfield.

The Scotland U21 international has contributed with five goals and three assists from his 41 appearances across all competitions this season. He has been a mainstay in the middle of the part for Lincoln City and has helped the club secure their League One status for another campaign after a difficult 2021/22 at Sincil Bank.

Now, speaking to the club’s media team after Lincoln City’s 3-0 home win v Cheltenham, Appleton gave the midfielder high praise for his contribution and versatility heading into the final few games of the season. He went on to add that Fiorini will be playing Championship football next season too, saying:

“Listen, he’s been outstanding for the last couple of months.

“I thought he was great when he first come in. He had a little bit of a lull around Christmas time but so did we as a team. He was part of the team that was struggling to find its feet at the time. We had so many injuries. He was playing out of position he played on the right side, the left side and played as a four at times.

“He’s a top top talent and the reality is he will be playing in the Championship next year. There’s numerous people asked me time and time again about him over the last couple of months.”

A bright future ahead

Appleton has worked with many top young players throughout his managerial career including Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson, so his comments on Florini shouldn’t be taken lightly.

It remains unclear which Championship clubs are said to be interested but you would expect him to make the step up comfortably.

Along with the goal contributions he provides, the young talent’s ability to drive with the ball along with his passing quality would make him a fine acquisition for someone next season.

Florini and co will be looking to build upon Monday’s result as they head to Accrington Stanley this weekend with the hope of making it two wins in a row.