After Saturday’s win over Ipswich Town, Rotherham United are back into 2nd place of the League One table as they eye promotion at the end of the season.

All in all, Rotherham United’s season has been an impressive one, despite their recent run of poor form. They have the best defensive record and best goal difference in the league – they just seem to lack the cutting edge when needed on some occasions. The Millers remain on the same points as MK Dons in 2nd, but hold a game in hand over their promotion rival.

Paul Warne and his men could yet see themselves in the Championship next season, meaning there may be a lot of movement in and around the squad to prepare for a season filled with many battles.

Here we look at three Rotherham United players who’ve been linked with moves away this season, and discuss whether or not they’ll move on this summer.

Jamie Lindsay

Lindsay may have not got the game time he wanted this season, with a few different injuries giving his season some hits. He has racked up 25 appearances in the league, and has caught the eye of Portsmouth recently.

In January, Pompey saw a bid rejected for the 26-year-old from the Yorkshire club, with the funds not significant enough to strike a deal.

Towards the back end of last month, it was reported from The News that the south coast club are ready to reignite their interest, but amid that, Paul Davis confirmed that Rotherham United are to offer Lindsay a new contract this summer.

If the midfielder signs on, which looks likely, the move will become even more difficult to happen.

Freddie Ladapo

Despite scoring 11 league goals this season, Ladapo is arguably not having the best of seasons performance wise. In January, the striker handed in a transfer request to try and force a move away from South Yorkshire.

On deadline day, a club was said to have come in with a late swoop for the 29-year-old, but the club subsequently rejected the offer, preferring a permanent move.

Ladapo sees his Rotherham United contract expire at the end of the season, and he looks almost certain to depart the club no matter what division Warne’s side find themselves in at the end of the campaign.

Michael Smith

This is probably a transfer that would hurt the club the most. 25-goal striker Smith is next on the list, who is having his best ever scoring season in his career.

In the last summer window, the 30-year-old was linked with a move to Bristol City and Middlesbrough, but both clubs pulled away from any sort of deal, with the Millers wanting a sizeable fee.

Smith sees his Rotherham United contract expire at the end of the season, but the club hold an option to extend it by a further year, which they will surely do to receive a fee or even keep him put. If promotion is gained, the Yorkshire side will surely have an increased chance of keeping their star man.