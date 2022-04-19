Preston North End make the trip to London to clash with league leaders Fulham in the Championship this evening.

The Lilywhites have been in inconsistent form recently, winning two of their last five matches. And Ryan Lowe’s side will surely be hoping to put an end to their poor run on the road, failing to win a game away from Deepdale since February.

A win for the Cottagers tonight could see them seal promotion in what has been a superb season for Marco Silva’s men. However, with three losses in their last five league fixtures, Fulham will be aiming to put an end to their recent poor form.

A win for Preston North End would potentially see them move into 12th place, overtaking Stoke City, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion in the process.

Preston North End team news

Tom Barkhuizen continues to be unavailable after injuring his calf against the Swans in January. Izzy Brown looks set to miss the rest of the season, rupturing his Achilles during pre-season.

Ryan Ledson will also miss the remainder of the current campaign after picking up a knee injury against Coventry City earlier in the season.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

van den Berg

Bauer

Hughes

Potts

Browne

Whiteman

Johnson

Cunningham

Maguire

Archer

Preston North End may have their work cut out for them against a Fulham side aiming for promotion. Despite what’s at stake, the Cottagers recent loss against newly-relegated Derby County will surely give Preston some hope off coming away with something from this fixture.

Daniel Johnson and Cameron Archer have been top notch all season and may prove detrimental to Fulham’s promotion party in the game at Craven Cottage tonight.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.