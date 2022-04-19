Derby County midfielder Jason Knight is set to make a summer move away from Pride Park as Premier League and Championship clubs lurk.

Derby County’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed on Monday, bringing an end to their lengthy stay in the second-tier and condemning them to League One football for the 2022/23 season.

It looks set to be a busy summer for the Rams given that they only have five players contracted beyond the end of this season. One of those players is Irish international Knight, but it has now been said that the midfielder is poised for a summer exit too.

As per a report from the Irish Independent, a departure for Knight is a ‘certainty’ following the Rams’ relegation.

It is said that teams from both the Premier League and the Championship are now sizing up the 21-year-old, who sees his deal at Pride Parke expire in the summer of 2023.

A first-team mainstay

The versatile midfielder has been a mainstay in Derby County’s first-team plans for around three seasons now, despite only being 21.

Across all competitions, Knight has played 115 times for the Rams, operating on either the left or right-hand side or through the middle as a central midfielder. In the process, he has chipped in with 11 goals and four assists, also becoming a regular in the Republic of Ireland squad.

With a vast amount of first-team experience under his belt despite his youthful age, Knight could well be a sought-after player in the upcoming summer transfer window.