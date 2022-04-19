Sunderland have taken Leeds United youngster Joe Littlewood on trial, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland are casting their eyes over the defender.

Littlewood, 18, played for the Black Cats’ U23s side against Aston Villa yesterday.

The Sunderland Echo claim there were two other trialists playing as well, one being Chester Le Street winger Michael Spellman again.

Possible Sunderland summer signing?

Sunderland are no strangers to looking at players on trial as they keep one eye on the future.

Littlewood has been on the books at Leeds United for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Yorkshire side.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit but has been a regular for their U18s side this term, making 11 appearances in all competitions.

The centre-back could be seen as a potential long-term addition for the Black Cats and they will have a decision to make on whether to offer him a deal in the near future.

Sunderland decided not to sign defender Scott Holding from Stockport County earlier this season after he had a brief spell on trial.

Alex Neil’s side are currently eyeing promotion back to the Championship and are hoping that this is finally the year that they can get out of League One.

They drew 0-0 away at Plymouth Argyle yesterday and are 6th in the table, a point inside the play-offs with Sheffield Wednesday breathing down their neck. The Owls will overtake them if they beat Crewe Alexandra tonight.