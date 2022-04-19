Wigan Athletic are taking a look at Leeds United youngster Owen Bray, according to journalist Alan Nixon (as per Yorkshire Live).

Wigan Athletic will cast their eyes over the winger by playing him for their U23s against Hull City this evening.

Bray, 19, is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

A report by Football Insider this morning claims that he will be leaving Elland Road in a couple of months time.

Potential summer addition for Wigan Athletic?

Wigan Athletic could see Bray as someone to bolster their development squad ahead of the next campaign.

The York-born man has been on the books at Leeds United for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League outfit.

He initially played for their U18s side before making the step up to their U23s earlier this term. However, he is now poised to head out the exit door for a new chapter in his career.

Wigan Athletic are currently eyeing promotion back to the Championship and have had an impressive past campaign in League One under boss Leam Richardson.

The North West club were battling for survival in the third tier this time last year but have turned their fortunes around over the past 12 months.

They are top of the table right now and are four points above both Rotherham United and MK Dons with games left of the campaign to play.