Fulham are weighing up a summer move for West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku, reports claim.

Masuaku, 28, has fallen well down the pecking order at West Ham this season.

The DR Congo full-back has featured just 12 times in the Premier League this season, having joined from Olimpiacos in 2016.

Current Fulham boss Marco Silva worked with Masuaku during their time in Greece and a report from Mail+ has revealed that Silva is considering a summer swoop for the defender ahead of their probable promotion to the Premier League.

Just last month, reports surfaced claiming that West Ham boss David Moyes wants to sell Masuaku this summer, with a £5million price tag being reported.

The French-born Masuaku plays as a left-back or left wing-back. He’s made over 100 Premier League appearances for the Hammers but has fallen out of favour this time round.

Fulham could yet be in the market for a left-back this summer, with Joe Bryan having not been favoured at all this season and Antonee Robinson putting in some shaky performances.

Masuaku would bring a certain degree of Premier League quality to this Fulham side, who can secure promotion to the Premier League with a win over Preston North End later this evening.

Thoughts?

Masuaku is definitely the type of player that Fulham need to bring in this summer to help establish themselves in the Premier League – he’s a player who’s proven himself in that division and his ability going forward would certainly compliment the style of play that Fulham boast under Silva.

Wages could yet prove to be an issue though, and whether Fulham would pay that supposed £5million fee for the player remains to be seen.

But it’s an exciting rumour nonetheless.

Fulham’s game v Preston tonight kicks off at 7:45pm.