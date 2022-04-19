Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed that key trio Ben Wiles, Michael Ihiekwe and Jordi Osei-Tutu all came away from the Ipswich Town win with knocks.

The Millers finally got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, with a vital 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The three points have put them back into second place, level on points with MK Dons in 3rd whilst holding a game in hand over them.

Today, they face Burton Albion away from home, and Rotherham United could be be without any of Wiles, Ihiekwe and Osei-Tutu, with all players sore after the affair with the Town.

Fans will be sweating to find out the fitness levels of the trio, who have all played an integral part to their impressive season in League One this campaign.

Ahead of the tie, here is what Millers boss Warne had to say on the knocks to his three men:

“Obviously Jordi (Osei-Tutu) had severe pain from the challenge last Tuesday from the Portsmouth ‘keeper. He’s done well to well to get himself into any shape to play and I give him massive credit for that.

“Wilesy (Wiles) is walking-wounded to a certain extent. Icky (Ihiekwe) has taken a couple of cracks but I don’t think they’re enough to put them out of contention for Tuesday.

“They are just part and parcel of the game.”

Although the manager said that he doesn’t believe it’s enough to rule them out, many surprises could happen before the game, so all three players are surely being monitored before making the trip.

Promotion back on?

Last week, Rotherham United’s promotion bid looked to be on the edge after winning just one of their last seven games before the Ipswich Town tie on Saturday.

Three losses in a row to Shrewsbury Town, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth were creating doubts in fans’ minds, but after their impressive performance over the weekend, the Millers look back to their best.

Warne and his men have already won the Papa John’s Trophy competition, so gaining promotion would complete a sort of double-winning season.

It’s a big game in League One tonight which kicks off at 7:45pm, and Rotherham United will be keeping one eye on MK Dons’ outcome.