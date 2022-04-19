Oldham Athletic boss John Sheridan says he was “surprised and shocked” that Christopher Missolou took their penalty yesterday.

Oldham Athletic were beaten 2-0 away at table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

The Latics fell behind after just eight minutes after midfielder Regan Hendry opened the scoring for the hosts.

Rob Edwards’ side then doubled the lead just before half-time through striker Jamille Matt.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to half the deficit with 10 minutes left when they were given a penalty. However, unlikely taker Missolou skied it over the bar.

Speaking after the game, Sheridan said, as per BBC Sport Manchester:

“I wanted to run on the pitch, grab the ball off him and give it to someone else. But there’s players on there who should’ve grabbed the ball off him.”

He added:

“I don’t think Christopher has ever joined in finishing (in training) that is why I was so surprised and shocked that he’s took the penalty. I didn’t watch it. There’s no excuses, everyone misses penalties. There’s no way I’m blaming him.”

Oldham Athletic latest

Oldham Athletic are staring down the barrel of relegation to the National League after yesterday’s loss.

The North West club have lost their last three games on the spin and have just three matches left of the season to save themselves.

Sheridan’s side are currently four points from safety and 22nd Stevenage have a game in hand on them still as well.

Scunthorpe United have already gone but it is now between Barrow, Stevenage and Oldham Athletic on who will join the Iron in non-league next term.

It has been a tough season for the Latics and it appeared that they were on their way to staying up when Sheridan first came in. They have dropped off again over recent times though and their poor start to the campaign has come back to haunt them.

They have a big clash this weekend at home to Salford City before tricky classes against Tranmere Rovers and Crawley Town.