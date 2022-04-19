After yesterday’s win over Derby County, QPR have given themselves another glimmer of a top-six finish in the Championship this season.

The season so far has been a turbulent one for QPR. The R’s have fluctuated within the top half of the Championship table but find themselves in 10th ahead of their final three games of the campaign, with a three-point gap to make up to Sheffield United in 6th.

The R’s could yet achieve an unlikely promotion this season. Premier League or not though, the summer ahead of bound to be a busy one for QPR who will continue on their rebuild of the club, with plenty of players set to be on the move once again.

Here we look at three QPR players who’ve been linked with moves away this season, and discuss whether or not they’ll move on this summer…

Rob Dickie

Dickie began the season in blistering form. QPR’s Player of the Year from the 2020/21 campaign was being linked with both Leeds United and Wolves after his impressive start to the season, though his performance levels slowly started to drop off.

He’s been rested for the past three outings now. Despite this, Dickie has recently been revealed to be on West Ham’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

He’s under contract until 2024 and so QPR are under no pressure to sell him in the summer, but the club would surely be open to offloading him if the right offer comes in given their stance on previous transfer reports.

The R’s are yet to put a price tag on he central defender, but they paid close to £2million for him in 2020.

Seny Dieng

The QPR shot-stopper has this season been linked with both Sheffield United and West Ham.

Mark Warburton previously stated that no QPR player would be sold on the cheap, and soon after, reports surfaced claiming that QPR wanted £12million for Dieng.

At the end of last year, it was said that Sheffield United would move for Dieng this summer if they couldn’t bring in Robin Olsen on a permanent deal – the Swede has since left Bramall Lane, suggesting that Dieng could be a prime target of Sheffield United’s this summer.

George Thomas

The Welshman has so far endured a tough time at QPR since arriving in 2020. He’s been limited to 17 league outings in both this season and the last, but recently he’s been more involved in first-team action.

He’s played a part in each of QPR’s last six league fixtures, claiming two assists in his 17 league appearances this season so far.

Thomas has slowly begun to prove his worth but in January, he was linked with both Portsmouth and Blackpool. He’s under contract for another year after this season and so the R’s are under no pressure to sell, and Warburton may yet give the 25-year-old another season to really show what he can do before making a more permanent decision on his future.