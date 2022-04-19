Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has stressed his desire to build a more balanced squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Cardiff City have made big strides under Morison’s management. A more entertaining, attack-minded style of play has got fans back on side, giving supporters a reason to be hopeful ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

There remains work to do if they want to be back amongst the top sides next season, but Morison has his sights set on a busy summer.

Now, as quoted by Wales Online, the Cardiff City boss has revealed exactly what he needs to do in the upcoming transfer window.

Morison has stressed the importance of building a more balanced squad in order to help the younger players in the side, stating his desire to bring in some new characters before embarking on the new season. When asked if he wanted to add more experience, here’s what he had to say:

“No, just different personnel, different characters.

“We need a more balanced group.

“You look at that group, towards the end it’s a really young group of men apart from about four of them. It’s tough. It’s something we are looking at with the recruitment side of it and it’s something that will massively help us.”

Ground to make up

Cardiff City are in for a busy summer if they want to rise back up the Championship table and get back towards the upper echelons of the division. Although a pretty terrible start won’t have helped the Bluebirds, they currently sit 17 points away from the play-offs on 49 points after 42 games.

There’s a seven-point gap between them in 17th and 16th placed Blackpool, so a strong start and consistency will be vital if they want to improve next season.

Morison knows exactly what he wants to do ahead of the next campaign, and it is promising to see that he knows what direction he wants to take Cardiff City in as they bid to leave a difficult 2021/22 season behind them.