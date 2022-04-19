Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner says he expects in-demand Jack Iredale to leave the club this summer.

Cambridge United are poised to lose the left-back for nothing at the end of this season.

Iredale, 25, is on the radar of Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Preston North End, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon (via Football League World).

He is out of contract at the end of June and is currently due to become a free agent.

Bonner has said, as per a report by Cambridgeshire Live:

“He has had an excellent season, and there have been contracts on the table for months for him. We haven’t heard back on them, so we’re obviously not quite expecting that to be honest. We imagine that he’ll move on in the summer, and he’s been linked with every club in the world since.”

Blow for Cambridge United

Losing Iredale would be a blow to Cambridge United, especially if he went to a fellow League One club, but that is always the risk when a player is performing well and is not tied down to a long-term deal.

He made his move to the Abbey Stadium back in 2020 from Carlisle United and helped the U’s gain promotion from League Two during his first year at the club under Bonner.

The Scotland-born man has made 86 appearances in all competitions since his move and has chipped in with five goals and five assists so losing him would be a major setback.

Iredale started his career in Australia with spells at Perth Glory and ECU Joondalup before moving back to the UK with Greenock Morton in 2017. He then spent two years in Scottish Championship side before dropping down into England.

Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Preston North End have been mentioned as potential destinations for him this summer and the North West trio have all received boosts in their respective pursuits of him with Bonner admitting he is set to depart.