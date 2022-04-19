Derby County were relegated into League One after a 1-0 defeat away at QPR yesterday.

A late goal from QPR’s Luke Amos handed the Londoners the win, and confirmed Derby County’s relegation into the third tier of English football after an arduous 2021/22 season.

The Rams have been in administration for a number of months, having been handed a total points deduction of 21 leaving them fighting for their lives all season.

And it’s been a heroic fight from Wayne Rooney’s players – nobody expected them to last this long in the league and one player who’s been crucial throughout is Curtis Davies.

The 37-year-old has played in all of Derby’s 43 league games so far this season and last night, he had this to say on Twitter:

circumstances. A season off the field like no other has ultimately cost us. For us players it’s about finishing the season as strongly as possible on the pitch, whilst the work off the pitch with the takeover needs to be completed quickly in order for this club to first and… pic.twitter.com/WuuxJ43YTi — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) April 18, 2022

foremost survive but also be able to rebuild and try to get promoted. This is all of our club and I’m proud to be part of this positive collective of players, coaches, staff and fans! See you all on Saturday 🙌🏽#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 pic.twitter.com/ybSxAopATm — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) April 18, 2022

Davies has had a sublime season with Derby County – he’s shown no signs of ageing and his performances have been a huge factor in why Derby County have managed to fend off relegation for as long as they have.

Davies though is one of a number of players who see their Derby contracts expire in the summer. If the club can get their takeover across the line in good time, then re-signing Davies would surely be a no-brainer for Rooney and for Davies too.

He’d be a fine player to have in League One and his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch would surely help stabilise the club in these desperate times.

Up next for the Rams is a home game v Bristol City this weekend.