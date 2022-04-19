Ex-Derby County man Mark O’Brien has backed his former club to return “bigger and stronger” after the confirmation of their relegation to League One on Monday afternoon.

Derby County’s League One status has been confirmed for next season, with a late goal from Luke Amos condemning the Rams to a 1-0 defeat while Reading fought back to draw 4-4 with Swansea City.

It means the fight to stay in the Championship is over, although many fans would have thought they’d have been long gone given the 21-point deduction and ever-present restrictions looming over the club amid their financial struggles.

Plenty of moved to voice their support for the club upon the confirmation of their relegation, one of which is former defender O’Brien.

Speaking on Twitter, O’Brien backed Derby County to come back “bigger and stronger”, admitting that he is “saddened” to see his former club drop down from the Championship.

@dcfcofficial,I’m saddened to see the news of a club that gave me my first chance in professional football,a place that stood by me through my health issues and backed me to return,Amazing memories,a club close to my heart amzing people.i know they will return bigger and stronger pic.twitter.com/UhXP8626Yz — Mark O’Brien (@mark_obrien92) April 18, 2022

Moving forward…

There’s no doubt that this has been a brutal period for Derby County, but with a preferred bidder selected in the form of American businessman Chris Kirchner, it will be hoped that the Rams can start to put plans into place for the future as they look to leave a dismal spell behind them.

Even with relegation confirmed, plenty of work is around the corner for the club. Only five players are contracted to Derby County ahead of next season and with the takeover still to be completed, Kirchner, Rooney and everyone at the club will be hoping for swift progress.