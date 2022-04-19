Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is tight-lipped over whether they could try and bring back West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Luton Town may look to bring in another stopper on an emergency loan deal following an injury to James Shea.

Palmer, 25, had a brief spell with the Hatters in March and played a couple of games before heading back to the Hawthorns.

He was on the bench for Steve Bruce’s side yesterday in their defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

Asked about his chances of returning to Kenilworth Road, Jones said, as per a report by Luton Today:

“Well, there’s a number of people on the list, but the club’s got to allow them to come to us and so on and so forth, but it’s tough.”

There needs to be a willingness from both sides and Jones’ comments seem to suggest there are other possible goalkeeping candidates for his side.

Palmer’s situation at West Brom

Palmer has been on the books at West Brom for his whole career to date but hasn’t been able to make the number one spot his own there just yet.

He has made one senior appearance for the Baggies and has been loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic, Notts County, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City in the past to gain experience.

The former England youth international was a real hit with the latter in the last campaign and helped the Imps get to the League One play-off final before returning to his parent club.

He is actually wanted back by Michael Appleton’s side this summer, as detailed in a report by Birmingham Live, and West Brom have a decision to make on his long-term future.