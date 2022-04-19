West Brom lost 4-0 away at Nottingham Forest in the Championship yesterday, in a game where frustrations clear boiled over in the Baggies camp.

After just 17 minutes of yesterday’s game at the City Ground, West Brom full-back Darnell Furlong would pick up a second yellow and see himself sent off.

Brennan Johnson converted the subsequent penalty and goals from Ryan Yates and Jack Colback handed Forest a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Throughout the first half, West Brom players were notably losing their cool. Steve Bruce and a handful of his players were left frustrated after the referee missed a clear West Brom throw-in, which led to Yates goals for Forest from a corner.

Baggies captain Jake Livermore was showing his frustrations throughout, and another player doing the same was Taylor Gardner-Hickman who came on after half-an-hour.

Gardner-Hickman had the ball around the half-way line. The referee brought play to a halt and Gardner-Hickman lashed the ball into the Nottingham Forest crowd, sparking a strong reaction from those Forest fans it was aimed at.

Livermore took the 20-year-old over to apologise, and Bruce had this to say to BirminghamLive about the incident:

“He’s a young player, who’s as genuine and honest as they come, and he’s meant to kick the ball, I agree, in frustration against the advertising boards, and unfortunately, it’s gone over the top.

“And, if it’s hit somebody in the crowd, then we will apologise, and I’ll get Tayls to make sure that whoever it was, if it did hit somebody, then we will get in touch to say that. I hope that he’s okay.

“He wouldn’t do anything malicious. He’s a young kid caught up in the whole thing, and as I said, I think he’s tried to bash the ball against the advertising board and, unfortunately, missed it.

“So we apologise for those concerned. But he would never ever do anything like that and just try to damage anybody.”

Inexperience…

Gardner-Hickman is still only 20 years old and so his actions yesterday may be forgiven. This season has been his breakthrough season having been handed his league debut by Valerien Ismael earlier in the campaign, and the Englishman has made 18 league appearances in total so far this season.

Bruce has stuck by his player, he hasn’t thrown him under the bus in anyway and so Gardner-Hickman will be pleased to hear that, though he certainly needs to learn from his actions yesterday and find a way of managing his frustrations going forward.

Up next for the Baggies is a home game v Coventry City this weekend, whilst Nottingham Forest head to Peterborough United.