QPR beat Derby County 1-0 in the Championship yesterday.

QPR welcomed Derby County to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday. After a cagey affair in West London, Luke Amos’s goal in the 88th minute would hand the R’s all three points, ending a run of six games without a win for QPR.

It leaves them in 10th place of the table and just three points outside the top-six. Derby County meanwhile confirmed their relegation into League One with yesterday’s defeat.

For Mark Warburton however, yesterday’s win alleviates a lot of pressure that had been building up in recent weeks. Many fans were calling for Warburton’s exit earlier in the month, especially after the 2-1 defeat away at Preston North End.

Two games unbeaten though has got their season back on track and it seems to have given Warburton some more time in the dugout – after yesterday’s win, the R’s boss had this to say on Twitter:

Once again, outstanding support today and tremendous atmosphere at the end. A sincere thank you as always. — Mark Warburton (@MarkWarburton9) April 18, 2022

It’s certainly been a turbulent season for the R’s. They looked nailed one for a top-six spot all season and at one point, they were closing in on the automatic promotion places.

Then, their fall from grace plunged them out of the top-six and it looked like the best QPR could muster this season would be a mid-table finish.

But after two games unbeaten, QPR are right back in the play-off mix and they have three crucial games left of their season, with a trip to Stoke City next on the cards before a massive home game v fellow top-six contenders Sheffield United at the end of the month.

QPR finish their season with a trip to Swansea City.