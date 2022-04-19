AFC Wimbledon attacker Zach Robinson is wanted by Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United, according to a report by Football League World.

AFC Wimbledon could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster this summer.

Robinson, 19, sees his contract with the League One strugglers expire at the end of the season and he is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

Football League World claim Derby County and Reading are also keeping tabs on his situation.

AFC Wimbledon face battle

AFC Wimbledon swooped to sign the attacker back in 2017 after he caught the eye playing for Lambeth Tigers.

He has been loaned out to Basingstoke, Leatherhead, Woking, Hemel Hempstead Town and Hampton and Richmond Borough over the past few years to gain experience.

Robinson was handed his first-team debut by the Dons in November 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash against Southend United.

He has since gone on to play 15 times for the London club in all competitions to date and has chipped in with two goals, one of which was against Charlton Athletic earlier this month and the Addicks are now being linked with him.

Mark Bowen’s side are on the brink of relegation to League Two and are four points from safety with two games left of the campaign to play.

They will need to win their remaining two fixtures against Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley and hope other results go their way to survive.

The Dons drew 1-1 at home to Wycombe Wanderers and their former striker Adebayo Akinfenwa scored against them.