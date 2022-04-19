Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi will remain until the end of this season at least but has refused to be drawn on his long-term future at the club.

Barnsley are on the brink of relegation to League One after their 2-0 loss to Peterborough United yesterday.

The Tykes fell behind on 25 minutes after Jack Marriott’s goal and weren’t able to find an equaliser before Frankie Kent doubled the Posh’s lead with 15 minutes left.

Asbaghi’s side have now sunk to the bottom of the league and are only still mathematically safe due to the fact they have a game in hand on the teams above them still.

Speaking about his future at Oakwell after the loss to Peterborough United, Asbaghi said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“There is not long left in the season. I will fight. It is not in my nature to give anything up. But what happens after this season, there is no need to stress that answer directly after the final whistle against Peterborough.”

On whether he’ll stay until the end of the season:

“Yeah. Right now is now. Let’s see what happens. Today everybody can be frustrated, angry and disappointed then we will sort out everything in a calm and good way.”

Barnsley on the brink

Barnsley are 11 points from safety with just four games left to play and only a miracle would keep them in the Championship now.

This season has been a disaster for the Yorkshire club and although they showed have shown signs that they may have been able to get themselves out of danger with some decent results over the past couple of months, their poor start to the campaign has caught up with them now.

Asbaghi was chosen at Markus Schopp’s replacement in November last year, having previously managed Dalkurd FF, Gefle IF, IFK Goteburg and Sweden U21s.

He has since won three games out of a possible 19 with the Tykes and is facing an uncertain future at the club now.

Next up for Barnsley is a trip on Friday away to promotion chasing Huddersfield Town.