Hull City have reached an agreement to sign Hatayspor midfielder Adama Traore, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are said to have struck a deal to lure the Mali international to the Championship this summer.

Traore, 26, is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Journalist Sabuncuoglu claims the Tigers are in for him ahead of the next campaign and has tweeted (see below):

Hull City, Hatayspor forması giyen Adama Traore ile anlaşmaya vardı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) April 18, 2022

Potential Hull City addition?

It is expected to be a busy summer at the MKM Stadium with both comings and goings as the club gear up for their first full season under Shota Arveladze.

Traore would give them more depth in the central midfield department and would be useful competition for the likes of George Honeyman, Regan Slater, Greg Docherty and Richie Smallwood.

He has been on the books at Hatayspor since 2020 and has made 54 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with a single goal and nine assists.

The midfielder started out in the JMG Academy and AS Bakaridjan before moving to France as a youngster for spells at Lille and AS Monaco.

He linked up with the latter in 2015 and spent five years on the books of the Ligue 1 outfit, some of which he spent out on loan at Rio Ave, Cercle Brugge and Metz.

Traore has spent his career to date playing in France, Portugal, Belgium and Turkey and may now test himself in England next term, with Hull City said to have agreed to land him.