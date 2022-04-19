Fleetwood Town ace Paddy Lane is attracting interest from West Ham United, according to The Sunday Mirror (17/04, p74).

Fleetwood Town could face a battle to keep hold of the winger this summer.

Lane, 21, has had an impressive first full season in the Football League this term after moving to Highbury last year.

The Sunday Mirror claim his performances have alerted the attention of the Hammers and they are now keeping tabs on his progress.

Fleetwood Town story so far

Fleetwood Town swooped to sign the youngster prior to this campaign from non-league side Hyde United and he has since adapted well to the step up to League One.

He has made 37 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with five goals and eight assists.

The Yorkshireman only penned a two-year contract with the Cod Army when he first joined but his deal was extended in January until 2024, with the option for another year on top of that as well.

Lane was on the books of Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers before linking up with Hyde United. He went on to become a key player for the Tigers and went on to score 13 goals in 67 outings, as well as having a couple of loan spells away at Farsley Celtic in the National League North.

The attacker has also recently made his international debut for Northern Ireland and is currently focused on helping Fleetwood Town avoid relegation to League Two.

Stephen Crainey’s side are a point away from safety with a game in hand on Gillingham above them.