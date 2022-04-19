Sheffield United’s promotion bid took another hit yesterday evening as they drew 1-1 with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Blades are now winless in their last three league outings, including two draws and a loss. They have however kept their play-off spot in 6th, but with Millwall beating Hull City yesterday, they are only one point clear.

Bristol City took the lead in the 49th minute of the tie, Chris Martin netting a very well-worked counter attack from a Sheffield United chance.

Morgan Gibbs-White popped up when needed though, scoring an acrobatic goal to level the game in the 60th minute. Neither side then looked to net the winner in the last half an hour.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side needed the win in what was a vital game, but it just wasn’t to be. So, here are three Sheffield United players who disappointed in the 1-1 draw v Bristol City.

George Baldock – WhoScored rating 6.13

The right-wing-back didn’t but in a pleasing at all by his standards, picking up a yellow card in the 65th minute and being substituted off in the 80th minute.

Baldock failed to make a single tackle, gave away three fouls and made just one interception. As well as this, he had a pass success rate of 72.7% – not the best day at the office for the 29-year-old.

Iliman Ndiaye – WhoScored rating 6.29

The 22-year-old has been filling in as a striker next to Gibbs-White, and yesterday he seemed to really struggle to make any impact, and was taken off in the 77th minute.

He had just one shot and failed to make any key passes, whilst not having any stats to shout about at all. Ndiaye doesn’t look as though he suits a loan striker role – he may need an out-and-out striker to partner him if he continues to play in the position.

Wes Foderingham – WhoScored rating 6.39

The shot-stopper made a total of just 18 passes, which is unusual for him considering the 31-year-old is normally used a lot in the Blades’ build-up play.

He didn’t have much to do, but did give the ball on occasions he shouldn’t have, whilst making the most of some of the Bristol City shots.