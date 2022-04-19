Nottingham Forest got back to winning ways yesterday evening with an important 4-0 score line over Steve Bruce’s West Brom.

After Luton Town ended Nottingham Forest’s six game winning streak on Good Friday, Steve Cooper’s side came back with a bang, comfortably walking over West Brom at the City Ground on Monday.

The Reds took the lead through a Brennan Johnson penalty in the 19th minute following Darnell Furlong’s red card for a handball in the penalty area. The lead was quickly extended, with Ryan Yates heading home from a corner, before Jack Colback scored a goal of the season contender before half-time to make it 3-0.

Sam Surridge then rounded off a great win for Nottingham Forest in the 93rd minute of the tie, putting his side five points clear in the play-offs.

Many players around the pitch put in some blinding displays, but here are three Nottingham Forest players who impressed in the 4-0 win over West Brom.

Jack Colback – WhoScored rating 8.22

As well as scoring a screamer, the makeshift left-wing-back put in a solid defensive display, helping his side keep a well-deserved clean sheet.

The 32-year-old made three tackles and two interceptions, whilst having a pass accuracy of 91.1%, the fourth highest on the team out of the players who started.

Brennan Johnson – WhoScored 8.15

It almost sounds like a broken record when talking about how well Johnson plays each game, and he was once again the centre of most things in the Forest attack.

If a goal and assist to his name wasn’t enough, the 20-year-old made four key passes and made a total of 40 passes, whilst accumulating a pass accuracy of 85% – another delightful performance from the youngster who is just getting better and better.

Sam Surridge – WhoScored 7.73

It’s the third of the four goal scorers who make the list, with Surridge netting his third league goal in Nottingham Forest colours since signing in January.

The 23-year-old had a total of three shots and was fouled on a couple of occasions, proving to be a handful for the West Brom defence all night long.