Middlesbrough succumbed to their third defeat in four games on Monday afternoon, as they were comfortably beaten 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town.

Middlesbrough slipped from seventh to ninth after the loss, with goals from Naby Sarr and ex-Boro forward Jordan Rhodes proving to be the difference.

The home side huffed and puffed throughout, but couldn’t create many clear cut chances, with Riley McGree strike against the bar the closest Chris Wilder’s side came.

There were plenty of under par performances from Boro players, but here are the three that disappointed the most in the 2-0 defeat.

Duncan Watmore – WhoScored rating 5.8

A rare off-day for the forward, who was completely ineffective in attack.

He had the joint-lowest amount of touches and the worst passing accuracy of any Boro player that played an hour or more, had no shots on target, and failed to make a single dribble.

Andraz Sporar – WhoScored rating 6.0

Similarly to his strike partner Duncan Watmore, Sporar was pretty anonymous against the Terriers.

He shared the wooden spoon with Watmore when it came to the lowest amount of touches, and had no shots on target and no dribbles as well.

Sol Bamba – WhoScored rating 6.2

Although Jonny Howson was statistically worse than Bamba according to WhoScored, it was the defender who was arguably had a tougher afternoon.

The Ivorian has been extremely dependable when called upon this season, but yesterday he was one of the weakest performers.

He played Jordan Rhodes onside for the forward to grab the assist for Sarr’s opener, whilst also making a mess of a back pass to goalkeeper Luke Daniels, whilst also being outpaced time after time on the counter-attack too.