There’s not many things more memorable in recent Swansea City history than their heroic rise to the Premier League, and Darren Pratley played no small part in the final parts of that rise.

The 2010/11 season was one to remember. Today, as Swansea sit in the Championship, fans reminisce back to that very season with the implementation of the ‘Swansea way’ that Russell Martin seems to be bringing back to the club.

The Swans went up via the play-offs that year, and some fans will be hoping they can maybe get there by the end of the 2022/23 season, if all goes to plan.

But it was a dicey road to get there, with the first leg away at Nottingham Forest being a nail-biting 0-0 draw whilst having 10 men, meaning it was all to play for when the reverse fixture was played down at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea were edging it for most of the game, despite some scares from Forest, and going into the 90th minute Swansea were leading 2-1.

But the ground, and the whole of South Wales, was shaking in fear when Forest were applying pressure towards the end, winning a corner and getting almost all 11 players into the box.

Which turned out to be a massive mistake.

Because their goalkeeper was up for the corner, the Swans took advantage of a slip from a Forest player, and charged at the opposition defence before Pratley wrote himself into Swansea City folklore by scoring a goal from inside his own half to seal Swansea’s place in the play-off final.

The story from there is pretty well documented, but that goal was the goal to start a revolution in Swansea, and it helped the Swans become the first Welsh team in the Premier League.

Pratley left in the Summer after scoring this goal. Not a bad way to go out, is it?

It’s definitely worthy of a mention in The72’s Greatest Hits, and you can see the goal below: