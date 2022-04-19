Blackpool hosted Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road on Monday afternoon. It was a dominant performance from the Tangerines that saw them put six past a poor Blues side.

Neil Critchley’s side have been an underrated force this season, defying all expectations and sitting comfortably in a mid-table position. They once again proved their unpredictability by tearing apart an under-performing but established Championship side in Birmingham City yesterday.

Striker Jake Beesley (3′, 56′) opened the scoring early on, getting his first ever goals in a Blackpool shirt. Just as the Blues were starting to gain some involvement in the game, CJ Hamilton (14′) struck home again to deny them any chance of answering back with a goal of their own. After a period of dominant Blackpool possession, Kenneth Dougall (40′) found the net himself after setting up the Tangerines’ second.

The second half started slowly for both sides, Birmingham City trying to find a way back into the game no matter how unrealistic it seemed. Jake Beesley grabbed his brace and possibly sealed the deal for the Seasiders, causing many opposition players’ heads to drop. Ivan Sunjic was able to grab the West Midlands side a consolation goal in the 63rd minute before late goals from Yates (85′) and Callum Connolly (90+3′) capped off a super Blackpool performance.

Here are three players that stood out for Blackpool in their fixture against Birmingham City…

Jake Beesley – WhoScored rating 9.5

Before this afternoon Beesley had only made two appearances in a Blackpool shirt after signing from Rochdale in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old grabbed himself a well-deserved brace, nearly getting a hat-trick but was denied by the post. Despite this, Beesley’s distribution left a lot to be desired making 21 passes on a success rate of 52%

Kenneth Dougall – WhoScored rating 9.3

Dougall is another stand-out player scoring a goal and getting an assist. The 28-year-old was solid defensively all game, making five tackles with a success rate of 100%. Dougall has been known for his passing ability in the past and proved it once again with a success rate of 76% including three key passes.

CJ Hamilton – WhoScored rating 8.6

The former Mansfield Town man has been consistent for Blackpool for the majority of the season, adding flair to the Seasiders’ attack. Hamilton was another player that was able to grab himself a goal and an assists, putting in a performance that would’ve won Man of the Match if the previous two players were not in the starting line-up.

The winger had a dribble success rate of 100% with three shots made from these runs. Hamilton made 13 accurate passes on a success rate of 68%.