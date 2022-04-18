Derby County’s prospective owner Chris Kirchner has responded after the Rams’ relegation to League One was confirmed on Monday.

Derby County have been relegated from the Championship after Luke Amos’ late winner and a dramatic Reading comeback on Monday afternoon.

Although expected by many given the troubles the Rams have been through this season and the obscurity they have faced, relegation to League One comes as heartbreak to all those at the club, especially after fighting so valiantly to keep up their faint hopes of staying in the second-tier.

Now, following the confirmation of their fate, Kirchner has sent a message to fans on Twitter.

Speaking after Monday’s games, the preferred bidder praised the efforts of Wayne Rooney and his team before discussing the plans for the immediate future. Here’s what he had to say:

"It is said that the darkest hour of the night comes just before the dawn." – Thomas Fuller — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 18, 2022

“The task against the team this year was impossible as a 21-point penalty is as severe as anyone could imagine. Yet they fought. The perseverance, determination, and grit of this team has been unbelievable. Don’t blame the manager, the coaches, or the players.

“This week we continue to move forward in a couple directions – planning on the squad and most importantly on our side the business plan to get the final approval on the OADT (Owners and Directors Test) from the EFL.

“We had to make adjustments with the 35p commitments to ensure that we start next year on 0 pts and also wanted to make sure we were planning for the correct division which we know now. This will go to the EFL on Friday and we anticipate a quick turnaround from them for approval as they have been very supportive in helping us to be in a position to close the deal.

“At a high level, our target next steps of the process are: 1) EFL approval on business plan 2) stadium situation sorted 3) Creditor approval on waterfall 4) Takeover completion.

“I’ll keep an update on each of these key milestones as they are achieved.”

Looking to the future

Now 208 days into administration and with relegation confirmed, Derby County will be hoping Kirchner’s proposed takeover can be completed as soon as possible as Rooney starts to look to next season.

The prospect of League One football won’t be an exciting one, but it will be hoped that this can indeed bring around the breaking of a new dawn at Pride Park after such a difficult time.

Before then, the Rams will be hoping to end the season as strongly as possible, with only pride to play for now. The next two games see Derby County take on Bristol City and Blackpool before seeing off the season at home to Cardiff City.