Millwall moved up into 7th place of the Championship table with a 2-1 victory over Hull City yesterday.

Two goals in the space of four minutes was enough for Gary Rowett’s side to take all three points yesterday.

Left wing-back Scott Malone was credited with the opener after his attempted block somehow found its way past Nathan Baxter in the Hull goal.

The Lions doubled their advantage through former Wales international Tom Bradshaw who fired in his ninth goal of the campaign before Hull City’s second half substitute Tom Eaves salvaged a consolation for the visitors.

With just three games remaining, Millwall find themselves in a fantastic position, sitting in 7th place and just one point outside the top-six.

Here are three Millwall players who impressed in the game v Hull…

Scott Malone – WhoScored rating 8.12



The former Derby County man was back to his best against the Tigers and was a constant threat down the left.

Malone took five shots with two of those on target. He also performed his defensive duties making two tackles along with recording two interceptions.

If Millwall are to make the play-offs, Malone needs to keep up this level of performance for Rowett’s side.

Benik Afobe –WhoScored rating 7.46

Having signed Afobe at Stoke City, Rowett yet again is getting the best out of the striker this time at Millwall.

While registering two shots on goal throughout the contest, Afobe provided the assist for Bradshaw’s goal.

There’s no doubt Millwall need to pull out all the stops to land the 29-year-old on a permanent deal this summer.

George Saville – WhoScored rating 7.40

In a performance where the attackers will get the praise, Saville was instrumental in the midfield.

The former Middlesbrough man made the most tackles for Millwall with five while also making two clearances.

Experienced Championship campaigner Saville is forming a great partnership with academy graduate Billy Mitchell in midfield at the moment.