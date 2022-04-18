Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has discussed his future at the club after today’s 6-1 defeat v Blackpool in the Championship.

Yesterday, reports surfaced suggesting that Bowyer was in hot water at Birmingham City, after what’s been a difficult season for the club.

They headed to Blackpool in the Championship today and were thumped 6-1, conceding three goals either side of half-time to mark a run of three-straight defeats in the league.

It leaves Blues in 20th place of the table with three games of the season remaining – they’re clear of relegation, but it’s been a dire season for Blues nevertheless.

Speaking to BirminghamLive after today’s defeat, Bowyer had this to say on his future at the club:

“I will be here for as long as wanted because I care about the club – that’s why I came. For as long as I am wanted here I will carry on fighting – that will never stop for me.

“What we have just seen, especially today is not acceptable and I stand there in front of the players and take full responsibility – full responsibility. So if the owners want to have a conversation with me and tell me to move on then I will move on.”

Today’s humbling…

Few Blues fans would’ve been expecting much from their side today, but to lose 6-1 is unacceptable. Birmingham City were all over the place throughout and coming after reports of Bowyer’s future being up in the air, it will no doubt make for a very tense atmosphere within the club.

This season has seen mass protests among Birmingham City supporters as it is and so this unfolding drama only makes matters worse at the club.

There’s some big decisions to be made in the summer ahead – Birmingham City can’t keep operating how they are in the Championship or soon enough, their ways will see them relegated.