Cardiff City hosted promotion chasers Luton Town in the Championship Monday afternoon. The Hatters edged past the Bluebirds by a single goal in what was an uneventful fixture overall.

With nothing to play for now, Cardiff City have looked complacent in the last couple of matches since they confirmed Championship status for next season. Steve Morison again opted for a much changed side from the one that were beaten by Hull City last week, moving back to four defenders rather than five.

The first-half saw both sides struggle to create many clear cut chances, looking evenly matched with both defences looking relatively sturdy. The Bluebirds played a counter-attacking style of football which seemed to be effective against a Luton Town side that kept hold of the ball well.

The Hatters were able to dispossess City a number of times, causing the Welsh side to be unable to keep possession for a prolonged period of time. Dan Potts, Kal Naismith and Fred Onyedinma all made early attempts towards goal that gave Cardiff City’s centre-backs an early warning sign of what was to come.

Luton Town came out looking fresh and revitalised in the second half, barely giving their opposition a touch of the ball. After a number of missed chances, Harry Cornick (71′) finally drew first blood, getting the better of Dillon Phillips to score his 11th goal of the campaign.

Here are three Cardiff City players that disappointed in the 1-0 loss to Luton Town…

Isaak Davies – WhoScored rating 6.0

Davies is a player that has broken into the first-team this season, impressing with his pace and ball control that has been effective in a number of matches. However, the 20-year-old showed today that he still has much to learn before he is the finished article.

Davies came on in the 20th minute to replace the injured Alfie Doughty and failed to make an impact. With a dribble success rate of just 33% and just 33 touches made, the youngster was unable to come into his own in this fixture.

Ryan Wintle – WhoScored rating 6.0

The defensive midfielder has been a talisman in a lacklustre squad since he was recalled from Blackpool in January. Wintle didn’t do much wrong in this fixture but didn’t do anything of note either, having an extremely quiet game overall. The former Crewe Alexandra man still showed his passing prowess, completing 54 passes with a success rate of 96%.

Will Vaulks – WhoScored rating 6.3

The Welsh International could be coming to the end of his time in a Cardiff City shirt with his contract set to expire in the summer. Vaulks has featured sporadically this season with stalwart Joe Ralls and loanee Tommy Doyle being favoured over him. The 28-year-old was dispossessed three times, with one mistake nearly costing City another goal. Vaulks was dominate in the air however, boasting an aerial success rate of 100%.