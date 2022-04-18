Blackburn Rovers’ promotion bid took yet another hit with a 1-0 loss to Stoke City this afternoon.

It’s now no wins in their last five games for Tony Mowbray’s side after their defeat at Ewood Park today. They looked like serious play-off contenders this season, but it looks as though the pressure has got to them, sitting in 8th place of the Championship table.

The Rovers are two points behind a play-off spot, but that’s before Sheffield United take on Bristol City this evening, so it could may well get even worse.

Jacob Brown scored the only goal of the game for Stoke City in the 4th minute of the tie, with the home side not looking to equalise at any point of the game.

Many players obviously let their side down, but here are just three Blackburn Rovers players who disappointing in the 1-0 loss v Stoke City…

Tyrhys Dolan – WhoScored rating 6.00

The young winger failed to creative anything in the final third, resulting in him being substituted off in the 75th minute of the tie.

Dolan had just 29 touches all game, and made just 17 passes. Despite being a winger, the 20-year-old had just one successful dribble and was offside on two occasions.

Bradley Johnson – WhoScored rating 6.08

The 34-year-old central midfielder had just 30 touches of the ball in the whole game, despite him being meant to control the middle of the park.

As well as this, Johnson had a pass accuracy of 66.7% – the worst on the team – and made a total of 24 passes. The veteran was subsequently brought off with 66 minutes on the clock.

Ben Brereton Diaz – WhoScored rating 6.11

The Chilean has scored just one club goal in 2022 due to a couple of injuries he has picked up over the course of the past few months.

He has netted 21 league goals this season, but he disappointed massively today, having just two shots on goal and making just 17 passes. Brereton Diaz also had just 28 touches, which is unusual as he is mean to be the star man in the side.