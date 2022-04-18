West Ham manager David Moyes, Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Tottenham Hotspur figure David Pleat are all said to have been in attendance at Hull City’s Championship game v Hull City this afternoon.

Millwall welcomed Hull City to Then Den this afternoon. Gary Rowett’s side claimed an eventual 2-1 win over the Tigers to move themselves up into 7th place of the Championship table with three games remaining.

Interestingly though, David Burns of the BBC revealed prior to the game that three Premier League clubs may have been on something of a scouting mission at The Den this afternoon.

Moyes, Frank and Pleat were all revealed to be in attendance by Burns, who suggested that Pleat – who works as part of scouting system at Spurs – was watching Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter and perhaps his Tigers teammates Jacob Greaves.

Meanwhile, both West Ham and Brentford have been linked with Lewis-Potter this season.

Given the fact that Lewis-Potter was in London today for the game v Millwall, it would make sense that three London-based clubs in Brentford, Spurs and West Ham would all send individuals to watch over the England U21 man in action.

It’s surprising to see that both Moyes and Frank were in attendance themselves though. It suggests that either side are very keen on Lewis-Potter and that either manager wanted to get a first-hand glimpse of what he can offer.

He put in a decent performance against a stubborn Millwall side. It was his 43rd Championship appearance of the season and he could yet go on to play a part in all of Hull’s league fixtures this season, which will be of great experience to the 21-year-old.