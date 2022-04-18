QPR condemned Derby County to League One football with a late winner on Monday, and one man that stood out was midfielder Sam Field.

QPR kept their faint play-off hopes alive with a late 1-0 win over Derby County on Monday.

Luke Amos scored his sixth Championship goal of the season in the 88th minute to secure all three points for Rangers, relegating Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in the process.

Although not directly involved in the decisive goal, midfielder Field was influential in the important win for Mark Warburton’s side.

The stats behind Field’s display

Field, who has now quite amazingly been booked in seven consecutive Championship games, was fantastic with and without the ball on Monday, playing a huge role in QPR’s late win.

His best work was done with the ball at his feet, completing a thoroughly impressive 89% of his passes (33/37). One of those passes was a key pass too, meaning it directly led to a chance on goal (WhoScored).

The QPR midfielder was brilliant defensively too. Over the course of his 90 minutes on the pitch, Field contested three aerial duels and won all of them. Not only that, but he completed a game-high of five tackles across the game, with Liam Thompson’s four the closest to Field’s total. He also completed the second-most interceptions on the pitch with four, a total only bettered by Sam McCallum (six).

With QPR still in the fight for the play-off spots heading into the final three games of the season, Warburton will be hoping Field can maintain this level of performance as the R’s bid to sneak back into the top six.