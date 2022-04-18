Reading completed an incredible 4-1 comeback to draw 4-4 against Swansea City this afternoon.

The draw has further increased their Championship survival hopes, pulling them further away from Barnsley, who lost to Peterborough United today.

It has also relegated Derby County, meaning that’s one less team to worry about in the final run-in of the season.

The Royals are seven points clear of Peterborough United in 22nd and 11 points clear of Barnsley in 24th with three games remaining of the season.

Reading took the lead early on, before Hannes Wolf quickly cancelled the goal out just two minutes later. Swansea City then found themselves 4-1 up early in the second half, with the game looking like it was over.

But, a flurry of goals from Paul Ince’s side saw them bring the game back to 4-4, Tom McIntyre equalising in the 95th minute.

Here are three Reading players who impressed in the 4-4 comeback draw v Swansea City…

Lucas Joao – WhoScored rating 9.28

The former Sheffield Wednesday striker was on immense form today, scoring two and assisting the winner.

As well as the goal contributions, Joao made two key passes and had three completed dribbles. A pass completion rate of 72.7% is also something worth noting, considering he is a striker.

Josh Laurent – WhoScored rating 7.80

The midfielder was pushed further up to support his teammate in Joao, and it was undoubtedly the right decision to do so. Laurent made four tackles, two key passes and made a total of 25 passes.

As well as the impressive stats, the 26-year-old set up Joao’s second goal, that got them back into the tie.

Tom Ince – WhoScored rating 7.68

The son of Reading’s manager is next on the list, with the winger putting in an impressive attacking performance. Ince troubled the Swansea City defence all day, having two shots on goal and being fouled on three occasions.

The 30-year-old netted the Royals’ second goal of the game with a great finish at the back post.