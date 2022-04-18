Plymouth Argyle have extended their impressive home run following a 0-0 draw to promotion rivals Sunderland.

Steven Schumacher’s side have now gone 11 hours without conceding at home following a stalemate draw at Home Park.

Excluding the opening ten minutes, the hosts bossed the first half and went close through the likes of Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie. The Pilgrims’ structure minimised the Black Cats’ threat and made Sunderland look devoid of ideas at times, but they rolled over somewhat in the second half as the Black Cats pressed on, still posing a threat on the counter.

However, the game ended goalless, sending both teams home with an even share of the points.

Here, we look at three players who impressed for Plymouth Argyle in the game…

Michael Cooper – WhoScored rating 7.1

The Plymouth Argyle keeper was rarely called into too much action. However, he was ready whenever danger occurred.

He was fast off his line to deny 22-goal Ross Stewart and helped keep the back five in front of him well organised throughout.

Conor Grant – WhoScored rating 7.3

Grant was able to breeze through this clash with hardly a problem posed. The threat of Luke O’Nien or Jack Clarke down his flank didn’t seem to worry him and he was able to keep them quiet for the vast majority of the affair.

He looked a danger going forward and put in some deliveries from corners that, on another day, could’ve seen Argyle break the deadlock.

Panutche Camará – WhoScored rating 7.8

Widely regarded as the man of the match for this game, Camará was able to help his side boss the middle of the park and nullify any threat from Sunderland’s midfield.

Until his forced substitution just after the hour mark, he and Jay Matete found themselves in a good fight for control of midfield, with Camará probably coming out on top.

Plymouth Argyle will be hoping his substitution was just a precaution and he doesn’t miss any of the big up and coming games against Wigan Athletic and MK Dons.