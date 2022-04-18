Bournemouth picked up a thoroughly impressed 3-0 win away at Coventry City on Monday, and one man who starred was Ryan Christie.

Bournemouth tightened their grip on an automatic promotion spot with their 3-0 win over Coventry City on Easter Monday.

The Sky Blues have proven to be tricky customers at home this season, but Scott Parker’s side were ruthless in front of goal on their way to three points. Jamal Lowe opened the scoring on 12 minutes while Dominic Solanke scored either side of half time to ensure the Cherries took all three points back to the south coast.

Despite not finding himself on the scoresheet, one man who stood out for Bournemouth was Scottish star Christie.

The stats behind Christie’s display…

The only thing Christie’s performance was missing today was a goal.

Across his 90 minutes on the pitch, the Bournemouth star managed a fantastic 92% pass completion rate, which was the highest managed by any of Parker’s players. Of his 23 out of 25 passes completed, one was a key pass, resulting in Solanke’s second goal of the game (WhoScored).

Christie’s defensive work caught the eye too, completing five out of the seven attemped. Ben Sheaf was the only player to make more throughout the game, making eight, while the second-most made by a Bournemouth player was two by Adam Smith. Christie also managed one clearance and one interception on a well-rounded day at the office for the Inverness-born star.

The 27-year-old will be determined to maintain this level of performance as Bournemouth look to make a return to the Premier League via the automatic promotion spots.