Derby County have been relegated into League One at the hands of QPR.

After an arduous battle both on and off the pitch, Derby County have been relegated into League One. The Rams will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since the 1991/92 season, and it’s an old foe who’s dealt them the finishing blow.

Luke Amos struck for QPR in the 88th minute of today’s game to confirm the Rams’ relegation. It comes almost eight years after Bobby Zamora struck late for QPR in the 2014 Championship play-off final, with that iconic Wembley goal dealing Derby County fans as much heartbreak as Amos’ did today.

Following the game however, QPR took to Twitter to send their commiserations to Derby County. They wrote:

Commiserations. You put up one heck of a fight against us today. All the best next season 🤝 — QPR FC (@QPR) April 18, 2022

As for QPR, today’s win ends a run of six games without one. With three games of the season left they sit in 10th place of the table and just three points outside the top-six (Sheffield United in 6th and play Bristol City at 5:30pm today).

What now for Derby County?

After finishing their remaining league fixtures, Derby County’s attentions will quickly turn to two main areas it seems – finalising their takeover and rebuilding their playing squad.

Chris Kirchner proposed takeover may well go through before the season ends next month. But Wayne Rooney will see the bulk of his first-team out of contract come June and so the club faces a frantic few weeks and months ahead as they prepare for League One.

Up next for the Rams is a home game v Bristol City this weekend.