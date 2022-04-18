Huddersfield Town secured another important win on Monday, defeating Middlesbrough 2-0, and one man who stood out was striker Jordan Rhodes.

Huddersfield Town strengthened their grip on 3rd place with a 2-0 away win over Middlesbrough on Monday.

Naby Sarr and Jordan Rhodes scored the goals in the early kick-off, making it four Championship games undefeated for Carlos Corberan’s side as they bid to make a return to Premier League football.

On a good day at the office for the Terriers, one man who stood out from the rest was goalscorer Rhodes.

The stats behind Rhodes’ display

Rhodes’ well-taken goal was the cherry on top of the brilliant performance from the experienced striker, with WhoScored‘s data set showing just how important he was in the Terriers’ win.

The 32-year-old is better known for his goalscoring abilities, but it was his creativity that saw him stand out from the rest. Of the nine key passes from every Huddersfield Town player, Rhodes made four of them, one being the assist for Sarr’s opener.

Rhodes was extremely effective in the air too, winning seven aerial duels overall. No Middlesbrough player managed more, and only Terriers teammate Tom Lees’ nine bettered Rhodes’ total.

The striker was even on hand to help out defensively too, making four clearances overall.

Rhodes has been used off the bench for much of this season, with 15 out of 19 Championship appearances coming as a substitute. However, there’s no doubt that his display against Middlesbrough will have boosted his chances of earning a regular starting spot.