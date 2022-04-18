Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle played out a 0-0 draw at Home Park on Monday afternoon.

Prior to the game, both Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle were looking at the tie as potentially season-defining. However, 90 minutes passed and both sides went home with a point

Steven Schumacher’s Pilgrims have now surpassed 11 hours without conceding a goal at home and extend their unbeaten home run to seven.

The result could definitely be worse for both sides and it leaves Sunderland in 6th place with three games left.

Whilst the result could’ve been worse, there were some pretty dire individual performances on display. Here, we look at three Sunderland players who disappointed in the goalless draw…

Ross Stewart – WhoScored rating 6.0

The Scottish striker was the least involved player across both teams out of those who lasted the full game and arguably Sunderland’s best chance fell to him. A good ball from Elliot Embleton had Stewart stretching, but he couldn’t control it before being smothered by keeper Michael Cooper.

Stewart was probably unlucky not to win a penalty in the first 45 as well as he was dragged to the floor, but somehow the free-kick went the hosts’ way.

It’s probably harsh he is rated the lowest of the Sunderland squad, but he never looked dangerous in a game that looked there for the taking.

Jay Matete – WhoScored rating 6.5

The January signing has looked bright since joining the Black Cats, but in this game, he struggled to get a grip alongside Embleton and Corry Evans in the middle of the park.

He committed five fouls before he was subbed off and Argyle’s Panutche Camará seemed to have the better of him prior to his forced substitution.

Elliot Embleton – WhoScored rating 6.5

Whilst he provided a big chance for Sunderland, far too many of his attempted long balls and crosses were easily cut out.

Embleton’s performance led to frustration among fans as he was dispossessed twice and only saw one of his four shots end up on target.