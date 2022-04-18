Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding his future at the club after links to Burnley have surfaced.

Wilder only took on the Middlesbrough job earlier this season, but already the 54-year-old is being linked with a move away from The Riverside.

After his Sheffield United exit last year he was an in-demand manager going into this campaign. He was linked with a number of jobs before eventually replacing Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough, and he’s done a fine job since coming in.

Ahead of today’s 2-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town though, Wilder was linked alongside the vacant Burnley job.

The Clarets have parted ways with manager Sean Dyche amid their battle for survival in the Premier League and speaking to Hartlepool Mail about his links to the club, Wilder had this to say:

“Listen, I’m an emotional guy. We’ve just got beat from a footballing point of view. I’ve just got beat as manager of Middlesbrough, so I can’t stop any of that stuff (Burnley speculation), but I’m not so sure it’s the right time to ask anything like that after a really disappointing defeat from our point of view.”

Will Chris Wilder leave Middlesbrough?

It seems highly unlikely that Wilder would swap Middlesbrough for Burnley. Burnley still have a great chance of survival in the Premier League this season and they have plenty of games left to play, but Wilder has only been with Middlesbrough for a few months.

He showed loyalty when at Sheffield United. He oversaw a long-term project at the club and he surely wants to do the same with Middlesbrough, and having seen how low-spending Burnley have been in recent seasons that might deter Wilder who had plenty to spend at Sheffield United.

But it can’t be ruled out. Wilder hasn’t ruled it out entirely and so Boro fans could yet face an anxious wait to find out the fate of their manager.