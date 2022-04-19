Wigan Athletic will be hoping to get their title charge back on track when they visit Ipswich Town in League One this evening.

Their shock defeat against Cambridge United on Saturday has slowed down their title charge, but their fate is still in their hands with four games remaining.

They don’t have an easy run in, facing Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth before the end of the season – a win against Ipswich Town though will make their job in the final three games much easier.

Ipswich won’t be an easy task for the league leaders, they gave Rotherham United a run for their money on Saturday and will hope to do the same tonight against Wigan.

Wigan Athletic team news

Curtis Tilt won’t return for some time after surgery on his hamstring.

James McClean is slowly returning to full fitness after his injury was confirmed to not be as bad as first feared.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Power

Whatmough

Watts

Darikwa

Naylor

Kerr

Lang

Keane

Humphrys

Magennis

In a strong position…

Leam Richardson will take pleasure from the fact his side;s fate is in their own hands.

If they can regroup from the defeat Saturday and win their remaining games, they will return to the Championship as league champions.

The run in will be tense with Rotherham United and MK Dons both breathing down their neck – the gap is just four points between the three teams, and it promises to be a fascinating end to the League One season.

Wigan Athletic’s game v Ipswich Town kicks off at 7:45pm this evening.