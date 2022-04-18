Huddersfield Town secured an important 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday, much to the delight of former player Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

Huddersfield Town defeated play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough on Monday afternoon.

The Terriers are now four unbeaten in the Championship having recovered from a slight blip, and their performance against Chris Wilder’s Boro sees them stay above Luton Town and Nottingham Forest in 3rd place.

Naby Sarr and Jordan Rhodes scored the decisive goals on a successful day at the office for the Terriers.

One man who was left thoroughly impressed by Huddersfield Town’s performance was former Terrier Holmes-Dennis.

The ex-Town left-back, who is now retired after struggling with injury problems, moved to heap praise on the “flying” Huddersfield Town following full-time. Here’s what he had to say on Twitter:

Huddersfield absolutely flying love to see it 🔥 — THD (@Tareiq395) April 18, 2022

The 26-year-old won’t have only been the only person impressed by the display put on by Carlos Corberan’s side. Middlesbrough have been tricky customers for many Championship sides this season, especially at home, but they never really put Huddersfield Town in any danger at the Riverside.

Looking forward…

Three games remain in the regular Championship season for Huddersfield Town, though it seems as though the play-offs are beckoning. Corberan and co are now eight points ahead of 7th placed Millwall.

In the final three games of their campaign, the Terriers host an almost relegated Barnsley before travelling to Coventry City on April 30th. The final game of the season sees them take on Bristol City at home, where they will be hoping they already have the play-offs secured.