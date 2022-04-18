Bournemouth made the long trip to Coventry City this afternoon, grabbing an important 3-0 win on their travels.

The Cherries beat the play-off chasing Sky Blues at the Coventry Building Society Arena today, edging them closer to confirming promotion to the Premier League.

The loss has damaged Coventry City’s play-off hopes further, with them two points adrift of Sheffield United in 6th, who hold a game in hand over Mark Robins’ side.

They looked up for a strong finish to the season, winning their last two in the league, but many players disappointed today when they needed them the most.

Jamal Lowe netted the first goal of the tie in the opening 12 minutes of the game, with Dominic Solanke sealing the win with a brace, scoring late and early in the second half.

Here are three Bournemouth players who impressed in the 3-0 win over Coventry City

Dominic Solanke – WhoScored rating 8.91

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is having a blinding season, scoring 26 league goals – his best goal-scoring campaign of his career.

Today, he added two to his staggering tally, with his second being a clinical finish to put the game to bed on the afternoon. Solanke is no doubt one of the main reasons Scott Parker’s side are 2nd in the table, and there could may well be more goals in his locker in the final weeks of the season.

Mark Travers – WhoScored rating 7.98

The Irishman is arguably up there for the Championship goalkeeper of the season award, keeping 16 clean sheets and making some important saves throughout the course of the season.

Today, he made some important stops between the sticks, countering the pressure from Coventry City, who were chasing a much-needed goal all game.

Adam Smith – WhoScored rating 7.83

The natural right-back hasn’t racked up many performances this season, but when given the chance, he’s stepped up to the occasion.

Today, he played in the left-back position, setting up the Cherries’ first goal from Lowe early on. As well as this, Smith had 80.8% passing accuracy and the second-most touches on the Bournemouth team with 69.