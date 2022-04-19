Fulham face Preston North End this evening with promotion to the Premier League in their sights.

Their defeat against Derby County on Friday night delayed what seems to be an inevitable promotion back to the top flight.

Marco Silva’s team have been extremely impressive season throughout the season and their boss will be hoping his team confirm their fate tonight to allow him to start preparing for next term.

He will also be keen to prevent it from being three defeats in a row, something they haven’t done in this campaign.

Fulham team news…

Terence Kongolo and Anthony Knockaert have both been out for some time now and won’t be returning tonight.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Adarabioyo

Ream

Bryan

Seri

Reed

Wilson

Carvalho

Kebano

Mitrovic

Almost over the line…

Fulham are almost there and a win this evening would cap off an excellent campaign for the London club.

They have been a team that have bounced between the Premier League and Championship over the past few seasons and they will be hoping to make their next stay in the Premier League a more permanent one.

The key to their survival hopes will be their recruitment and getting their star players from this term continuing their form at the top level.

Players like Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson will be massive for them if they want to ensure they don’t return straight back to the Championship.

All their focus right now will be on beating Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End this evening.