Charlton Athletic journey to the Abbey Stadium to clash with Cambridge United in League One this evening.

The Addicks will be looking to gain some consistency in their last few games, winning just two of their last five league fixtures. Johnnie Jackson’s side have been inconsistent away from winning, picking up two wins in their last five games on the road.

The U’s will be hoping to build upon their surprise win against league leaders Wigan Athletic by winning their third consecutive game. With two wins in their last five home games, their home form is something that the Yellows will be adamant on improving.

A win for Charlton Athletic could see them move onto equal points with Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley.

Cambridge United will stay in 12th place if they are able to beat The Londoners, putting them four points behind Bolton Wanderers.

Charlton Athletic team news

Sam Lavelle is side-lined after injuring his shoulder against AFC Wimbledon at the start of April. Ryan Innis is also unavailable, facing a three match ban after being sent off against the Dons.

Scott Fraser and Elliott Lee may also be in doubt, after picking up knocks against Rotherham United last week.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Clare

Pearce

Famewo

Matthews

Gilbey

Dobson

Morgan

Blackett-Taylor

Burstow

Stockley

It has been a miraculous turnaround by Jackson for a Charlton Athletic side that were threatened by relegation at the start of the season. The Addicks have played some nice football, utilising experienced players such as Adam Matthews and Jayden Stockley well.

Anything could happen in a fixture between two sides that are tightly-contested and in similar league positions.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.