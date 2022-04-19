Rotherham United are looking to make it back-to-back wins to further their automatic promotion hopes in League One when they face Burton Albion tonight.

Rotherham United came out on top against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, with the victory seeing them return to the League One automatic promotion spots.

With four games remaining, the Millers’ automatic promotion chances are firmly in their hands, but the top end of League One is tight – any slip-up will be a disaster for Rotherham United.

Manager Paul Warne will be keen for his side to make light work of Burton Albion, who have nothing left to play for in the league. Warne will be wary of the fact his team haven’t been at their best over the past couple of months, but their resilient display Saturday will fill him with confidence.

Rotherham United team news

Paul Warne confirmed that Josh Vickers is out for the rest of the season due to injury after he broke his hand during a training session. Mickel Miller also looks set to be out for the season after limping off vs Ipswich Town.

Ben Wiles and Michael Ihiekwe should both be in contention for the tie despite carrying knocks.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Ihiekwe

Wood

Harding

Osei-Tutu

Wiles

Barlaser

Lindsay

Miller

Smith

Ogbene

No more slip-ups…

Rotherham United looked on course for the league title this season, but their recent form has hampered their title hopes.

Results went their way over the weekend, and they still have a chance of winning the title at the end of the season but they will be looking over their shoulder at MK Dons.