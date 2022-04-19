Relegated Crewe Alexandra travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in League One this evening.

The Railwaymen’s recent win against fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon put an end to their poor run of form. Before their victory against the Dons, the Cheshire club had lost eight league games in a row.

The Owls will be hoping to continue their recent league form, winning three of their last five games, finding themselves in a play-off spot in the latter stages of the season. Sheffield Wednesday have turned Hillsborough into a fortress this year, not losing a home match since February.

A win for Crewe Alexandra will keep them rock bottom of the table, with points being nothing more than a consolation for the relegated side.

Sheffield Wednesday could potentially move into fourth place, overtaking Plymouth Argyle in the process.

Crewe Alexandra team news

Loanee Ben Knight is still unavailable, injuring his ankle last year. Tariq Uwakwe will also not feature after being side-lined with a knee injury against Oxford United in February.

Scott Robertson has returned to his parent club Celtic to undergo rehabilitation for an injury he picked up last month. Youngster Nathan Woodthorpe has been out since January with an ankle injury, looking set to miss the rest of the season.

Rio Adebisi is also out for a minimum of four months, undergoing a foot operation in March.

Predicted XI

Richards (GK)

Lundstram

Sass-Davies

Offord

Williams

Harper

Lowery

Kashket

Ainley

Long

Mandron

Crewe Alexandra can play the remainder of their fixtures without fear, which could be bad news for promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday. After a torrid season under David Artell, The Railwaymen can look ahead to next season in League Two with a new manager at the helm.

Striker Mikael Mandron and Callum Ainley could possibly make a difference for a Crewe Alexandra side with nothing to play for.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.