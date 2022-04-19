Sheffield Wednesday are looking to further cement their play-off spot on Tuesday night as they face already relegated Crewe Alexandra at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s team secured a vital three points away at automatic promotion-chasing MK Dons, defeating them 3-2 on the night thanks to goals from Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory, and Barry Bannan.

The win extended Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run to seven games as they approach the crucial part of the season with a play-off spot still very much up for grabs.

Crewe Alexandra will offer a tough test for the Owls despite being already relegated. They won on Good Friday against AFC Wimbledon and have nothing left to play for, creating a pressure-free environment after a difficult season.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

One negative from the weekend was the injury picked by Harlee Dean. Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game on Saturday, he confirmed that Dean picked up a calf injury and will be assessed.

Sam Hutchinson was missing against MK Dons after picking up an injury in training and won’t be available for tonight, and neither will Dominic Iorfa.

Moore confirmed that Massimo Luongo may be back available after a chest infection kept him out of the game against MK Dons.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Dunkley

Palmer

Hunt

Byers

Dele-Bashiru

Bannan

Johnson

Mendez-Laing

Gregory

In fine form…

Sheffield Wednesday are in fine form as they approach their last four games of the season. Moore will be expecting his team to reach the play-offs this campaign and will be hoping the Owls can carry their impressive form into the play-off stages.

Tonight’s game against Crewe Alexandra is a must-win in their play-off charge and kicks off at 19:45.